Hands off: Semi-autonomous 2020 Cadillac CT5 debuts at New York International Auto Show

The Cadillac CT5 sedan will be the company’s next model to feature its hands-free Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system.

The sedan debuting at the New York International Auto show is set to replace the CTS in the company’s lineup later this year. The fastback four-door debuts a new look for the brand that was influenced by the sleek Escala concept first shown in 2016.

The rear-wheel-drive CT5 is built on an evolution of the CTS’s platform and rides on a longer wheelbase than its predecessor, and will be offered with a choice of either a 237 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder or a 335 hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. Both engines come with a 10-speed automatic transmission will also be available with all-wheel-drive.

Automatic emergency braking is standard across three trim levels, while adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera that can record video in concert with the security system and a video rear view mirror are among the options.

Super Cruise will be added to the list in 2020 and be capable of steering the CT5 within a lane on limited-access highways, using cameras, sensors and 3D maps to guide its way. It uses a camera to monitor whether or not the driver is looking at the road ahead and can operate without any other driver interaction, including touching the steering wheel. Cadillac's Executive Chief Engineer, Brandon Vivian, says additional functions will likely be ready by the time the car hits showrooms, with even more to come through over the air updates.

Pricing for the CT5 will be announced closer to when the order books open in the fall, but the CTS currently starts at $46,995.