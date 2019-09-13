2020 Cadillac CT4 debuts as brand's new compact sedan

Cadillac unveiled the performance versions of its new CT4 compact sedan back in the spring and has now taken the wraps off the mainstream models of its upcoming compact sedan.

The follow-up to the discontinued ATS is roughly the same size as its predecessor and set to compete against the likes of the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes C-Class.

The CT4 will be offered in Sport, Luxury and Premium Luxury trim levels. All come with a choice of rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, a standard 8-speed transmission and 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder rated at 237 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Premium Luxury models will also be available with a 309 hp 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 348 lb-ft of torque and a 10-speed transmission.

Along with all of the suspected high tech equipment – the Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic emergency brakes, HD reverse camera, etc. – the CT4 will feature Cadillac’s Super Cruise hands-off driving aid. Cadillac advertises it as such for divided highway driving, where cameras, sensors GPS and 3D maps allow to steer the vehicle within a lane, as a facial recognition system makes sure the driver has their eyes on the road even if their hands and feet are off the wheels and pedals.

Pricing and the production start date for the CT4 were not announced, but Cadillac said the order books will be open by the end of the year.

