Cadillac teases its next high performance sports sedans

Cadillac revealed its new CT5-V and CT4-V sports sedans last week, but has even faster versions on the way.

Following the debut of the cars on Thursday, GM President Mark Reuss and product VP Ken Morris showed up at Detroit’s Belle Isle Indycar street circuit on Saturday to lap the track in a couple of even more potent models covered in disguising wraps.

Reuss had teased at the reveal event that "Cadillac’s passion for performance shines on a racetrack. Stay tuned."

No details were offered for the unnamed blue and red cars, but they clearly featured several high performance enhancements, including quad exhaust tips, modified bodywork and wider, lower profile tires. A reporter from The Drive said the CT5 sounded like it was powered by a V8, rather than the V6 in the CT5-V. Cadillac has only said they are the “next step” in the Cadillac V-Series performance legacy.

Some observers criticized the power outputs of the standard CT4-V and CT5-V at 320 hp and 355 hp, respectively, because they are significantly less than the 464 hp and 640 hp ratings of the models they replace.

There’s no word yet on when more information about the cars will be released, but the CT4-V and CT5-V are scheduled to go on sale in early 2020.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE