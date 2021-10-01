Cadillac is changing its logo for the electric age

Cadillac is updating its logo … again.

The brand has launched a new black and white version of its signature crest on its digital properties and will follow it with a monochromatic illuminated badge that will debut with the Lyriq electric SUV next year.

Cadillac last changed its look in 2014 when it started the switch from a round badge surrounded by a laurel wreath to the wider and sleeker shield that's on all of its vehicles today.

A spokesman told Fox News Autos that the color version will continue on the legacy internal combustion engine models while the new one will roll out with the electric models that will be replacing them until it becomes an all-electric brand in 2030.

"The new crest along with our new tagline ‘Be Iconic’ represent Cadillac’s desire to champion each of us to dream big and become the most aspirational version of ourselves," he said.

However, you can already get silvery-chrome badges on a non-electric Cadillac. The Escalade Sport offers them as part of its Onyx package and they can be ordered as dealer-installed accessories on several other models, according to GM Authority.

The Lyriq has a starting price of $58,795, not including destination charges, and is scheduled to hit showrooms in the first half of 2022.