William Byron slams 'idiot' Joey Logano for late bump and run at Darlington NASCAR race

Logano picked up his first win at Darlington

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Joey Logano snapped a 40-race winless streak on Sunday afternoon by picking up his first career win at Darlington Raceway, but not everyone was celebrating.

Logano's win was his first at the track.

Logano's win was his first at the track. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Pole-sitter Logano made a pass for the lead at the Goodyear 400 on the second do last lap by bumping William Byron into the wall, which was met with a mix of cheers and jeers from the crowd.

Logano bumped Byron's car on the second to last lap.

Logano bumped Byron's car on the second to last lap. (NASCAR on Fox)

Logano had been closing in quickly on Byron for several laps before running into the back of him coming out the final turn.

After the race, Logano suggested the move was retaliation for an earlier incident when Byron squeezed him toward the wall.

Logano started the Goodyear 400 on pole position.

Logano started the Goodyear 400 on pole position. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

"You're not gonna put me in the wall and not get anything back. That's how that works," Logano said.

"He's just an idiot," Byron said. "He does this stuff all the time, I've seen it with other guys."

"Yea, he's just a moron. He can't win a race, so he does it that way."

Logano's car featured a throwback scheme that looked like the first car he raced as a child.

Logano's car featured a throwback scheme that looked like the first car he raced as a child. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Byron's car got two flat tires as a result of the contact and he ended up finishing 13th.

Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five after a multi-car wreck with 33 laps to go took out several contenders, including Martin Truex Jr. and 23XI Racing teammates Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos