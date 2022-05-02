Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

Chase Elliott wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover

Elliott's first win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races? Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chase Elliott won the Duramax Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover on Monday, 24 hours after it began.

Chase Elliott won his first race of 2022 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott won his first race of 2022 at Dover Motor Speedway. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The race had been postponed after 78 laps due to rain on Sunday and resumed at Noon Monday under sunny skies.

The end of Cup Series race at Dover was postponed from Sunday to Monday due to rain.

The end of Cup Series race at Dover was postponed from Sunday to Monday due to rain. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Points-leader Elliott was in second place for the restart behind teammate Kyle Larson and becomes the last of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers to win a race in the 2022 season.

Elliott was in second place for the restart behind teammate Kyle Larson.

Elliott was in second place for the restart behind teammate Kyle Larson. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished a comfortable second ahead of Ross Chastain who made contact with Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap, causing the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to skid out of contention and eventually finish 12th. Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five.

LEGENDARY NASCAR ‘CON MAN’ L.W. WRIGHT REVEALS HIMSELF AFTER 40 YEARS IN HIDING

The win was Elliot's first since last year's road course race at Road America and his first oval track win in 46 tries. Speaking of his crew after the race, Elliott said, "those guys have been deserving of one for a while, so I'm glad we could get across the line first."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cup Series moves on to Darlington Raceway on May 8 for the track's annual Throwback Weekend featuring retro pant schemes on the cars. Coverage of the race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos