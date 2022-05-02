Chase Elliott wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chase Elliott won the Duramax Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover on Monday, 24 hours after it began.

The race had been postponed after 78 laps due to rain on Sunday and resumed at Noon Monday under sunny skies.

Points-leader Elliott was in second place for the restart behind teammate Kyle Larson and becomes the last of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers to win a race in the 2022 season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished a comfortable second ahead of Ross Chastain who made contact with Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap, causing the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to skid out of contention and eventually finish 12th. Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five.

The win was Elliot's first since last year's road course race at Road America and his first oval track win in 46 tries. Speaking of his crew after the race, Elliott said, "those guys have been deserving of one for a while, so I'm glad we could get across the line first."

The Cup Series moves on to Darlington Raceway on May 8 for the track's annual Throwback Weekend featuring retro pant schemes on the cars. Coverage of the race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.