GMC, Buick dropping $1,500 mandatory OnStar subscription from most models

Several General Motors products will soon be getting a big discount.

GM made a $1,500 three-year OnStar premium subscription mandatory on all Buick and GMC models for 2023, but is reversing that decision for the 2024 model year.

The telematics system offers a range of features that includes automatic crash response, turn-by-turn navigation, a stolen vehicle locator, in-car WiFi and the subscription otherwise costs $49.99 per month.

It will now only be included with GMC Hummers plus luxury GMC Denali and Buick Avenir trim models, Automotive News reported.

Other models will have free OnStar Remote Access, which allows owners to start their vehicles, lock and unlock them and track them on a map using a smartphone app.

There are several tiers below Premium starting at $24.99 with increasing levels of functionality.

OnStar Premium will also be standard on the Escalade lineup.

The feature began being included last June when new car supplies were tight due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

General Motors did not say if the decision was due to customer feedback, but growing inventories have been bringing some pricing relief to the market.