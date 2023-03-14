Expand / Collapse search
GMC, Buick dropping $1,500 mandatory OnStar subscription from most models

Will be an option on all but the top trims

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Several General Motors products will soon be getting a big discount.

GM made a $1,500 three-year OnStar premium subscription mandatory on all Buick and GMC models for 2023, but is reversing that decision for the 2024 model year.

The telematics system offers a range of features that includes automatic crash response, turn-by-turn navigation, a stolen vehicle locator, in-car WiFi and the subscription otherwise costs $49.99 per month.

It will now only be included with GMC Hummers plus luxury GMC Denali and Buick Avenir trim models, Automotive News reported.

BUICK REVEALS NEW LOGO ON UPDATED ENCORE GX SUV

GMC Denali trim models will still come with OnStar premium.

GMC Denali trim models will still come with OnStar premium. (GMC)

Other models will have free OnStar Remote Access, which allows owners to start their vehicles, lock and unlock them and track them on a map using a smartphone app.

OnStar Remote Access offers several functions via a smartphone app.

OnStar Remote Access offers several functions via a smartphone app. (GM)

There are several tiers below Premium starting at $24.99 with increasing levels of functionality.

OnStar Premium will also be standard on the Escalade lineup.

The 2024 Buick Encore GX subcompact SUV will be available in the Avenir trim. 

The 2024 Buick Encore GX subcompact SUV will be available in the Avenir trim.  (Buick)

The feature began being included last June when new car supplies were tight due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

General Motors did not say if the decision was due to customer feedback, but growing inventories have been bringing some pricing relief to the market.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.