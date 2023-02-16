Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buick
Published

Buick reveals new logo on updated Encore GX SUV

Simplified tri-shield gives it a more modern look

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Buick Envision Video

Test drive: 2021 Buick Envision

The cushy utility vehicle

Buick is getting a new look.

The mid-luxury brand has unveiled the updated 2024 Encore GX subcompact SUV, which is the first model to feature its redesigned logo.

The new badge replaces the previous three shields in a circle with a simplified style featuring three individual shield-shaped elements floating alongside each other.

It will be rolled out across the lineup as new models are introduced, and current ones refreshed.

HERE'S WHAT THE BUICK LOGO REALLY MEANS

The new Buick logo is a streamlined take on the tri-shield design.

The new Buick logo is a streamlined take on the tri-shield design. (Buick)

The Encore GX's also debuts the brand's new styling language, which is inspired by the Wildcat Concept car unveiled last year and features a trapezoidal grille and thin, boomerang-shaped headlights.

The 2024 Encore GX has been updated with Buick's new styling language. 

The 2024 Encore GX has been updated with Buick's new styling language.  (Buick)

The interior gets a new Virtual Cockpit System that includes a digital instrument cluster and 11-inch touchscreen infotainment system display housed within a single frame.

The interior is equipped with a dual-monitor Virtual Cockpit System.

The interior is equipped with a dual-monitor Virtual Cockpit System. (Buick)

The Encore GX will be offered in three grades, Preferred, Sport Touring and a new top-of-the-line Avenir, with increasing levels of equipment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel-drive is offered across the lineup.

The current GX features Buicks' previous logo.

The current GX features Buicks' previous logo. (Buick)

The base engine is a 1.2-liter 137 hp turbocharged three-cylinder, while a 1.3-liter 155 hp turbocharged four-cylinder is available and standard with all-wheel-drive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Starting prices range from $26,895 to $33,195 before options. Full details will be released closer to when the 2024 Encore GX goes on sale in May.

The Encore GX was Buick's most popular model in 2022, with 33,348 delivered to customers.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.