Electric
Buick Electra returns as electric SUV

Name was previously used on a series of gas- and diesel-powered models produced from 1959 to 1990

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Cadillac Lyriq will be the brand's first electric model when it goes on sale in late 2022.

This seems overdue.

(Buick)

Buick has resurrected its historic Electra nameplate on an electric car.

The new Electra is a concept SUV introduced this week in China, which is the brand’s biggest global market.

The Electra name was used on a series of models built from 1959 to 1990.

The Electra name was used on a series of models built from 1959 to 1990. (National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

The name was previously used on a series of gas- and diesel-powered models produced from 1959 to 1990.

(Buick)

The new Electra is built on GM's Ultium electric platform that the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq will use and features fantastical butterfly doors, suspended “zero gravity” seats, a retractable steering wheel and voice command controls.

(Buick)

Buick says the all-wheel-drive vehicle has 583 hp and a range of over 400 miles per charge.

Buick currently offers the all-electric Weilan SUV and hatchback models in China, where government programs aggressively support electric vehicle sales.

Production plans for the Electra have not been announced, but GM will launch the Lyriq in China in late 2022.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

