Nascar
Published

Bubba Wallace is 'p-----' about coming in second at the Daytona 500

It was Wallace's second runner-up result at The Great American Race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Bubba Wallace finished second in the Daytona 500 on Sunday and the McDonald's-sponsored driver is not lovin' it.

Cindric beat Wallace by .036 sec.

Cindric beat Wallace by .036 sec. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Austin Cindric crossed the line a scant .036 seconds ahead of Wallace at the end of a two-lap overtime session to claim his first NASCAR Cup Series win in just his eighth start in the series.

Cindric had to block both teammate Ryan Blaney and Wallace on the final stretch, coming into contact with their cars.

"I’m going to be p----- off about this one for a while. I was happy on the first second place we got a couple years ago [at the 2018 Daytona 500]," Wallace said during his post race interview. "This one sucks when you’re that close, but all-in-all, happy for our team, happy for our partners, and on to California."

Wallace also congratulated Cindric and said the win was "pretty damn" cool.

Wallace congratulated Cindric in victory lane.

Wallace congratulated Cindric in victory lane. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

After the race, Wallace tweeted, "Beer makes me happy again. But DAMNNNNNNNNNNN! So close. Now im p----- again."

He later added, "Should’ve coliseum’d @AustinCindric a--," a reference to when he spun Cindric out of a qualifying race during NASCAR's Clash at the L.A. Coliseum event in early February.

Wallace drives for the 23XI Racing team, which is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin. He won his and the team's first race at Talladega last October.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos