The Chevrolet Chevelle muscle car is back in a bizarre way

General Motors renewed its trademark on the Chevelle nameplate in 2013, suggesting a reboot of the classic Chevrolet muscle car was under consideration.

Since then, it's resurrected several historic model names including Hummer and Blazer, but you still haven't been able to buy a new Chevelle. Until now.

Not from Chevrolet, but from Trans Am Worldwide, the Tallahassee-based company that's become famous for turning the Chevrolet Camaro into a modern take on the 1970s Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, giving people the opportunity to get their "Smoky and the Bandit" fix without having to drive a 40-year-old car. The $100,000+ customs becoming so popular that Discovery even did a television series about the company.

Trans Am Worldwide has also done a GTO-style car, but now it's set its sights on the 1970 Chevelle SS with its latest offering the 70/SS.

The car starts its life as a Camaro convertible, which Trans Am Worldwide owner Tod Warmack told Fox News Autos made for an easier platform to update the body, which more significantly differs from the Camaro's than the company's Trans Ams do.

The car features reshaped fenders and a new front end with quad headlights, twin rectangular grilles and a reimagined version of the Chevelle's chiseled front bumper.

The rear has been lengthened and equipped with a new trunk lid and square taillights, while a removable hardtop is available for those who prefer coupe styling. The interior is mostly carryover from the Camaro, but features retro 1970's style upholstery and a trellis shifter lever.

Prices start at $150,000 and include a 450 hp 6.2-liter V8, but it can also be ordered with 900 horsepower and 1,500 horsepower supercharged engines that breathe through a pop-up cowl induction system.

While Trans Am Worldwide owns the rights to the Trans Am name, it won't be using Chevelle for its new car. It's still possible that Chevrolet might, but it will need to renew the trademark next year if it wants to keep it.

Word on the street is that Chevrolet might even be discontinuing the Camaro in favor of a new electric model that could go by a new name, but hasn't confirmed the plans, let alone what it might be called.

