Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing.

The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.

But in the caption on the post, Spears says "I’m driving the cheapest car known to mankind but it’s pretty fun."

The question is: What car is it?

Fox News Autos has some ideas.

Toyota Corolla:

According to Hotwire.com, the lowest-priced rental currently available on Maui is the Toyota Corolla (or similar) for $151/day as a Hot Deal. Rental car prices are sky high these days, if you can even find one, but while the $20,100 compact sedan is the cheapest model in Toyota's lineup, it's hardly the least-expensive car available for purchase.

Chevrolet Spark

That title belongs to the Chevrolet Spark subcompact, which has starting price of $13,595 that's only about twice what Spears has paid for some of her shoes.

U-Haul 10-foot Moving Truck

Due to the traditional rental car squeeze, some vacationers have been turning to U-Haul for affordable rides. Its 10-foot moving truck goes for just $29.95 per day with a $1.19 per mile charge, while pickups are just $19.95 daily and who doesn't think driving a truck is fun?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moke

The Moke is a reboot of a classic Mini-based holiday car that's become popular among the rich and famous in recent years and our top candidate for Britney's transportation. The all-electric "car" is technically classified as a low speed neighborhood electric vehicle and can only reach 25 mph and cover 40 miles per charge. At a starting price of $19,995 it's not exactly cheap, but it's bare-bones nature certainly comes across that way and it is no doubt a fun way to get around a tropical island.