Britney Spears gives fans a glimpse into Hawaii getaway: 'GOD BLESS YOU ALL'

Britney Spears is enjoying her time in Hawaii.

Not long after her bombshell testimony in her conservatorship case last week, the 39-year-old pop star jetted off to Hawaii for a relaxing getaway to soak up some sun.

On Monday, she offered up a peek into what she's been up to, sharing a video to Instagram that shows her dancing while wearing a red bikini and pink colored sunglasses.

In the clip, spears can also be seen enjoying some time on the beach, playing in the sand and striking a few sexy poses as the tide rolls in and out.

"Well damn … I did it again !!!! Maui part 2 !!!!!" she began in the caption. "This footage is more current though … from YESTERDAY !!! I’m driving the cheapest car known to mankind but it’s pretty fun."

"I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony," she continued. The video also contained a brief shot of the gorgeous and sunny view from Spears' balcony. "There’s a togetherness here and it’s endless !!! Here’s me playing in the dirt and making angels in the sand in the ocean !!!!"

The star promised that there was "more to come … more to share … more to dream … more to hope for … and many more to pray for !!!!"

She concluded: "GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! Here’s to Maui !!!!"

Last Monday, she shared another video with fans from Maui, explaining that she was "living each day like it was [her] last," which occasionally resulted in "embarrassing moments." She didn't let any of that get her down, however.

"There are a couple moments where people might look at you like you’re coocoo," she said in the post's caption. "but I feel ambitious … TIME AFTER TIME I feel it’s my duty to share not what I know but what I need to learn as well !!!"

Last week, the star testified to the court regarding her conservatorship, requesting that it be terminated after 13 years. She claimed in her statement that the guardianship has been "abusive" and left her "traumatized."