Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

Bono's crazy cowhide-upholstered Mercedes-Benz up for auction

It's a car fit for a rock star

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain Video

Test drive: 2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain is a low-riding alternative to the brand's SUVs. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu takes it for a spin in the show to see how it measures up.

Bono's Benz is no bull.

U2 singer Bono was the first owner of this 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL.

U2 singer Bono was the first owner of this 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL. (Car & Classic)

A custom 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL once-owned by the U2 singer is being auctioned on July 18.

The silver, right-hand-drive sedan that Bono purchased to celebrate the success of U2's first album looks subdued on the outside, but things are very different when you open it up.

(Car & Classic)

The four-door luxury car is equipped with an Alpine audio system befitting a rock star that includes multiple speakers in each door and several amps in the trunk that cost 12,000 British pounds, which is the equivalent of $65,000 today.

(Car & Classic)

The setup is so powerful (or sketchy) that a fire extinguisher was installed on the center console just in case it overheated. The listing cautions that it is currently suffering from a fault.

(Car & Classic)

But the car's most eye-catching feature is the brown cowhide upholstery that covers the seats and several panels, which was definitely not a factory option.

(Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The auctioneer, Car & Classic, hasn't confirmed that Bono was the one that ordered the unusual interior design, but it sure seems like something a rock star with a penchant for cowboy hats would do.

According to the Hagerty Price Guide, a car like this in perfect condition is worth around $28,000, but Bono's has 163,000 miles on the odometer and was, well, owned by Bono, so there's no telling what it might sell for.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos