The $132,800 Mercedes G-Class is the fastest-selling vehicle in America

The Corvette just got passed by an SUV.

The $132,800 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is now the quickest-selling vehicle in America, according to the latest report from iSeeCars.com.

Dealers needed just 9.4 days on average to move the luxury off-roader off of their lots, compared to 9.5 days for the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which has held the top spot for several months.

Production of the in-demand Corvette has been restricted by the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage and other supply issues. The vehicle's chief engineer, Tadge Jeucther, recently told Muscle Cars and Trucks that he thinks Chevy could have sold three times as many as it has since it debuted last year if it had enough of them.

The Cadillac Escalade, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Kia Telluride rounded out the top five on the list.

The survey also found that the average transaction price for a new car reached a year-to-date high of $38,006 while average used car prices increased by 6.3% to $29,543.