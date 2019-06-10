Expand / Collapse search
Audi
Published

Audi recalls electric e-tron for fire risk

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Audi is recalling 1,644 of its new electric e-tron SUVs due to a fire risk.

The automaker discovered that a bad seal can let moisture into the battery compartment and potentially cause a short and start a fire.

(Audi)

There have been no real-world incidents, according to the automaker. Only 540 of the affected vehicles have made their way into the hands of customers.

The $75,795 vehicle has a range of 204 miles per charge and competes against the Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X.

Repairs are expected to begin in August, and owners are not being told to stop driving their vehicles.

