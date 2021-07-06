Atlanta Motor Speedway getting major overhaul to improve NASCAR racing

Construction will begin at the Atlanta Motor Speedway following the upcoming NASCAR weekend to change the design of the track in an effort to improve racing on the oval.

Management is taking advantage of the 1.54-mile track's first repaving since 1997 to change the banking and width of the racing surface.

The new design will see the banked turns increase from 24 degrees to 28 degrees, making them the steepest of any intermediate oval on the Cup Series circuit.

The width of the track will also be reduced from 55 feet to 52 feet on the front stretch, 42 feet on the back straight and 40 feet in the turns.

"As Atlanta’s racing surface has aged, we’ve challenged ourselves to reimagine what NASCAR racing at an intermediate track can be," Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said of the updates.

"With high banks in the turns, narrower width and new pavement technology, Atlanta will be unlike any other mile-and-a-half track on the circuit. It’s all new for ’22 and this will be specifically designed for close, competitive racing."

NNASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O'Donnell said the effect of the changes have been tested on the iRacing simulation racing platform using the next generation Cup Series cars that will be introduced in 2022 and that the racing promises to be closer and competitive than the current layout provides.

The final Cup Series race on the track's current configuration is scheduled for Sunday, July 11. Ryan Blaney won the last race at the track in March.