Who has won the most NASCAR Cup races at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

The Atlanta Motor Speedway has been hosting NASCAR Cup races since 1960 when it was called Atlanta International Raceway, but more than its name has changed over the years.

The original traditional oval track was replaced with a 1.54-mile “quad-oval” layout in 1997 that turned it into one of the fastest facilities on the NASCAR calendar.

While there may not be one added this year after the March race was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, the speedway has seen plenty of multiple race winners over the years, including Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson who each won five, but there are four drivers who’ve done even better than that.

RICHARD PETTY: 6 wins

The King ruled the track from 1966 to 1977 with six wins, but is only a prince on this list.

BOBBY LABONTE: 6 wins

When Bobby’s older brother Terry won the NASCAR Cup championship at Atlanta in 1996, it was Bobby that won the race. The two took a victory lap together and Bobby went on to grab five more of his 21 career NASCAR Cup wins at the track … one fewer than his big bro.

CALE YARBOROUGH: 7 wins

Yarborough won three NASCAR Cup championships in a row from 1976 to 1978, but somehow none of his seven Atlanta wins came during the streak.

DALE EARNHARDT: 9 wins

Earnhardt’s first championship season in 1980 included a win at the Atlanta 500 and over the next 20 years he’d take the checkered flag a total of nine times.

