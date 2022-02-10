Aston Martin's 'scary' 2022 Formula One car revealed

And then there were three. Well, technically six.

Aston Martin Racing became the third Formula One team to unveil its 2022 car on Thursday, which it will field in a two-car effort for drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

The AMR22 debut was preceded by those of the Red Bull Racing and Haas F1 cars over the past week.

Formula One has introduced new regulations for its cars this year requiring all-new designs. The AMR22 features the long, smooth nose, simpler wings, narrower body and "ground effects" tunnels, and wider tires required by the rules.

Aston Martin Racing's Chief Technical Officer Andrew Green said it was a scary process that required several trips back to the drawing board and still isn't a finished product.

"I think what we are seeing is the first iteration of the AMR22," added Green. "We are on a steep learning curve, everyone's on a steep learning curve, nobody’s got the answers yet. I think we are going to see this car develop highly over the coming season… So, it is an exciting time to be in Formula 1, but it’s also quite nerve-wracking."

The season kicks off with a closed track test session in Barcelona from February 23-25 that's followed by a second test and the first race in Bahrain in March.