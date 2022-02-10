Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Aston Martin's 'scary' 2022 Formula One car revealed

All new race car built for the 2022 season

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
And then there were three. Well, technically six.

The AMR22 will compete in the Formula One series with drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

The AMR22 will compete in the Formula One series with drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll. (Aston Martin Racing)

Aston Martin Racing became the third Formula One team to unveil its 2022 car on Thursday, which it will field in a two-car effort for drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

The AMR22 debut was preceded by those of the Red Bull Racing and Haas F1 cars over the past week.

The AMR22 is an all-new design built to the updated F1 rules

The AMR22 is an all-new design built to the updated F1 rules (Aston Martin Racing)

Formula One has introduced new regulations for its cars this year requiring all-new designs. The AMR22 features the long, smooth nose, simpler wings, narrower body and "ground effects" tunnels, and wider tires required by the rules.

The car will make its racing debut in Bahrain in March.

The car will make its racing debut in Bahrain in March. (Aston Martin Racing)

Aston Martin Racing's Chief Technical Officer Andrew Green said it was a scary process that required several trips back to the drawing board and still isn't a finished product.

"I think what we are seeing is the first iteration of the AMR22," added Green. "We are on a steep learning curve, everyone's on a steep learning curve, nobody’s got the answers yet. I think we are going to see this car develop highly over the coming season… So, it is an exciting time to be in Formula 1, but it’s also quite nerve-wracking."

The season kicks off with a closed track test session in Barcelona from February 23-25 that's followed by a second test and the first race in Bahrain in March.

