Armored $600K Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard can withstand assault weapon fire

The next time someone tells you their Mercedes-Benz drives like a tank you might want to take them seriously.

The luxury automaker has launched a fully armored version of its latest S-Class flagship sedan.

The S680 4Matic Guard is the latest in a line of security vehicles the automaker offers customers looking for more than crash safety. The full-size sedan has been outfitted with bullet proof glass and armor plating with a B7 rating, which means it can withstand fire from assault weapons, including AK47s and M16, as well as long-range sniper rifles.

Full details on its protective capability are provided to customers, but it is also understood to be able to withstand some explosive devices and can be equipped with a sealed cabin and oxygen system along with a built-in fire suppressor, according to Germany's Stern magazine.

The S 680 Guard 4Matic is one of the most customer-oriented products from Mercedes-Benz. Because this special protection model focuses on people and their safety," S-Class product chief Dirk Fetzer said.

The updates are entirely concealed in the design of the S-Class, which looks like any other from the outside save for its Michelin Pax run flat tires.

The changes nearly double the weight of the car to 9,250 pounds and it is only being offered with all-wheel-drive and a 621 hp V12 engine as a result.

Each car takes 51 days to build and Stern reports that prices run around $600,000.

