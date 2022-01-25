Armored Dartz Black Alligator SUV is the most outrageous way to beat carjackers

The Dartz Prombron Black Alligator MMXX Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition SUV is a shocking vehicle, and not just how it looks.

The latest creation from Latvian security vehicle company Dartz is a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class that's been equipped with an outrageously-styled body that's the first civilian vehicle to use the company's proprietary, lightweight GBOL ballistic armor. How protective is it? That's so top secret it hasn't even filed a patent on it.

The vehicle also features hidden door handles that are equipped with an electrical shock function to keep intruders at bay, just remember to disable it before you head off for your morning commute. Slim rearview cameras offer a smaller target than mirrors for firearms and dimmable bulletproof glass is available.

As its name suggests, the vehicle's interior is trimmed with alligator skin along with shark and stingray, but Dartz, which reportedly counts Kanye West among its past customers, is happy to customize it to any preference and can also build it to protect against improvised explosive devices.

Exact pricing is only available to buyers, but can run into the millions, depending on the configuration. However, the Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition's orange and black paint is a special release meant to celebrate the Chinese lunar calendar's Year of the Tiger in 2022.