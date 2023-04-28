Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Autos Newsletter
Published

A 75-year-old armored car mystery and more autos stories

A unique 1948 Dodge van is up for auction

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
collins armor front

This 1948 Dodge Route Van has been turned into an armored truck. (VanDerBrink Auctions)

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

MOTORING MYSTERY: An armored 1948 Dodge Route Van is up for sale, but no one knows who built it. Continue reading here

OPEN WIDE: Ford designed an SUV with a giant gullwing door. Continue reading here

END OF THE ROAD: Jay Leno was the first to test the new Dodge's last V8 muscle car. Continue reading here

bruce chevelle

Bruce Springsteen owned this Chevrolet Chevelle in the 1980s. (Mecum Auctions)

THE BOSS' CAR: Bruce Springsteen's classic Chevy Chevelle is up for auction. Continue reading here

RADIO TO GO: The new Toyota Tacoma has a clever campsite feature. Continue reading here

mobis wheels

Hyundai designed a four-wheel-steering system for electric cars. (Hyundai)

EZ PARK: Hyundai built an electric car that can drive sideways. Continue reading here

INTELLIGENT DESIGN: AI software can identify what humans think are good-looking cars, and design them. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.