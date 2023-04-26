Expand / Collapse search
The new Toyota Tacoma has a clever campsite feature

Audio system includes removable Bluetooth speaker

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Prius of pickups

The new Toyota Tacoma will let you bring the noise …. anywhere you want to.

Toyota has revealed that the all-new 2024 midsize pickup will feature an audio system that has a removable JBL Flex Bluetooth speaker.

An image shows that it sits in a port in the center of the dashboard while in use within the vehicle.

"Bring your tunes from the dash to the campsite," Toyota said in its latest teaser for the yet-to-be-unveiled Tacoma.

REVIEW: THE 2023 TOYOTA GR COROLLA IS A SMOKING HOT HATCHBACK

2024 Tacoma with speaker

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has a removable speaker. (Toyota)

It is not the first time an automaker has included this type of feature in a midsize pickup.

gladiator speaker

The Jeep Gladiator is also equipped with a removable Bluetooth speaker. (Jeep)

The Jeep Gladiator launched with a speaker tucked behind its rear seat back in 2020, and the electric Rivian R1T has one that docks in its center console.

toyota speaker dash

The Tacoma's speaker docks in the dashboard. (Toyota)

Toyota has been releasing details about the Tacoma every "Taco Tuesday" in the lead up to its full debut.

The Tacoma is the best-selling midsize pickup for 17 years, but this will be its first major redesign since 2005.

toyota tacoma hero

The Tacoma is the best-selling midsize pickup in the U.S. (Toyota)

Along with the speaker, it has confirmed that the Tacoma will be available with an i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain.

Specifications have not been announced, but Toyota has several hybrids to choose from, including a 340 hp four-cylinder based version that is used in the Crown sedan and would make it the most powerful Tacoma ever.

tacoma front

Renderings of the new Tacoma were posted to a Brazilian patent website. (Toyota)

As far as the styling is concerned, there is not an official photo yet, but renderings of the truck were inadvertently posted on a Brazilian patent website.

toyota tacoma teaser

Toyota made light of the patent leak with a teaser photo that includes the new truck parked in the distance. (Toyota)

Toyota apparently acknowledged their authenticity with a humorous photo showing the current Tacoma parked in front of a building marked Brazilian Patent Office with the new model in the distance out of focus.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.