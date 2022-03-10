America's Haas F1 team debuts Russia-free car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Haas F1 team has been on a wild ride, and the Formula One season hasn't even started yet.

The only American-run team in the series began the year with Russian sponsor Uralkali on its two cars and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin in one of them.

However, the weekend after Russia invaded Ukraine, Haas stripped its cars of the Uralkali livery, which included the colors of the Russian flag, and last week it terminated the company's contract along with Mazepin's.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Looking to get a fresh start with new driver Kevin Magnussen, who previously drove for the team from 2017 through 2020, Haas arrived in Bahrain for the last preseason test with yet another paint scheme on its cars.

It's basically the same design, but replaces the Uralkali name with Haas and swaps Uralkali's Russian flag colors for the red and white of the Haas logo.

The cars also now feature prominent American flags behind the front wheels.

Haas and the rest of the Formula One field will be testing at the Bahrain International Circuit through Saturday ahead of the first race of the year at the same track next weekend.

Nikita Mazepin and his father, Dmitry Mazepin, who owns Uralkali, were both put on the list of individuals facing sanctions by the European Union this week.