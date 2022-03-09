Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Magnussen replacing Nikita Mazepin on America's Haas F1 team

Danish driver was with Haas from 2017 to 2012

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dutch racing driver Kevin Magnusssen is returning to the Haas F1 team for the 2022 season to replace dismissed Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

Kevin Magnussen of Denmark will drive for the Haas F1 team in 2022.

Kevin Magnussen of Denmark will drive for the Haas F1 team in 2022. (LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mazepin's contract was terminated last week along with that of title sponsor Uralkali, a Russian fertilizer company owned by his father. The two have since been added to a list of individuals sanctioned by the European Union due to their connections to the Russian government.

Magnussen previously drove for Haas F1 from 2017 to 2022.

Magnussen previously drove for Haas F1 from 2017 to 2022. (Portlock/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old Mazepin previously drove for Haas F1 from 2017 to 2020, achieving a personal and career high ninth place finish in the 2018 season standings. The team said he has signed a multi-year contract.

"I’m delighted to welcome Kevin Magnussen back to Haas F1 Team," Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner said in a news release.

"When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us. Kevin’s immediate availability means we can tap into him as a resource for pre-season testing alongside both Mick Schumacher and Pietro Fittipaldi."

Magnussen spent last season as a member of Chip Ganassi Racing's IMSA sports car team.

Magnussen drove for Chip Ganassi's IMSA sports car team in 2021.

Magnussen drove for Chip Ganassi's IMSA sports car team in 2021. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He will take part in the Haas F1 test sessions at the Bahrain International Circuit this week ahead of the start of the Formula One season on March 20 at the same track.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos