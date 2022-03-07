Alex Bowman's NASCAR Las Vegas win helped raise $302,000 for Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Bowman's NASCAR Cup Series win in Las Vegas on Sunday wasn't just good for his championship prospects, but also the people of Ukraine.

Bowman's team, Hendrick Motorsports, had pledge to donate at least $200,000 to relief efforts in the war-stricken country, plus an extra $2,000 for every lap one of its cars led.

Bowman held off teammate Kyle Larson in a two-lap overtime shootout for the victory after they'd led 16 and 27 laps each, while William Byron led 8 in the #24 Hendrick car on his way to a fifth place finish.

The 51 laps led added an extra $102,000 to the donation to Smaritan's Purse, bringing it to $302,000.

Larson's car also carried an advertisement for the organization during the race.

Bowman's win was Hendrick's second in a row following Larson's at the Auto Club 400, all but guaranteeing each a spot in this year's NASCAR playoffs.