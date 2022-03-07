Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Alex Bowman's NASCAR Las Vegas win helped raise $302,000 for Ukraine

Hendrick Motorsports donating to relief efforts

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Alex Bowman's NASCAR Cup Series win in Las Vegas on Sunday wasn't just good for his championship prospects, but also the people of Ukraine.

Bowman and Larson finished 1-2 at Las Vegas.

Bowman and Larson finished 1-2 at Las Vegas. (Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bowman's team, Hendrick Motorsports, had pledge to donate at least $200,000 to relief efforts in the war-stricken country, plus an extra $2,000 for every lap one of its cars led.

Bowman, Larson and William Byron led a combined 51 laps.

Bowman, Larson and William Byron led a combined 51 laps. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Bowman held off teammate Kyle Larson in a two-lap overtime shootout for the victory after they'd led 16 and 27 laps each, while William Byron led 8 in the #24 Hendrick car on his way to a fifth place finish.

The 51 laps led added an extra $102,000 to the donation to Smaritan's Purse, bringing it to $302,000.

Larson's car also carried an advertisement for the organization during the race.

Kyle Larson's Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet carried "SUPPORT UKRAINE" messaging during NASCAR's Las Vegas race.

Kyle Larson's Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet carried "SUPPORT UKRAINE" messaging during NASCAR's Las Vegas race. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bowman's win was Hendrick's second in a row following Larson's at the Auto Club 400, all but guaranteeing each a spot in this year's NASCAR playoffs.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos