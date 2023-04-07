Expand / Collapse search
Autos Newsletter
AI-powered pickups that hitch themselves and more autos stories

Ford's new tech lets a truck find a trailer by itself

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The Ford F-Series is available with a Pro Trailer Hitch Assist.

The Ford F-Series is available with a Pro Trailer Hitch Assist.

TAKE THE WHEEL: Ford's new AI-powered makes towing easier. Continue reading here

DIRTY DIESEL: GMC launching new diesel-powered high performance pickup. Continue reading here

SLEEP UTILITY VEHICLE: The Kia EV9 electric SUV is a bedroom on wheels. Continue reading here

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the World Car of the Year.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the World Car of the Year.

CAR OF THE YEAR: Find out what won. Continue reading here

TACO TIME: Toyota teases new hybrid Tacoma midsize truck. Continue reading here

The Ram 1500 REV has a 500-mile driving range.

The Ram 1500 REV has a 500-mile driving range.

LONG HAULER: Ram's electric pickup can go the distance. Continue reading here

CYBER WRECK: Tesla's electric truck crash tested, but how did it do? Continue reading here

