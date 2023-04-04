Long hauler: Ram's electric pickup will go 500 miles between charges

The Ram 1500 REV can go the distance.

Ram's first electric pickup will be able to drive 500 miles between battery charges when it goes on sale next year.

That figure is 100 miles more than any other electric pickup on the horizon promises.

The automaker announced the news at the New York International Auto Show.

The Ram 1500 REV's 229 kWh hour battery pack is the largest ever announced for a pickup, while a 350-mile model will feature a 168 kWh pack.

The trucks also provide 7.2 kW of outlet for electrical equipment and a home integration system will allow them to power homes during blackouts.

The Ram 1500 REV will be available only as crew cab with a 5.7-foot bed in Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited and Tungsten grades, the last a new luxury trim.

All trucks come equipped with fully independent air suspensions and dual-motor all-wheel-drive systems with 654 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque that can accelerate them from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

The maximum towing capacity is 14,000 pounds, the payload capacity 2,700 pounds and the water fording depth two feet.

A 15-cubic-foot "frunk" under the hood is the largest in the class and the Tungsten grade features leather and suede trim, massaging front seats and a 23-speaker Klipsch audio system with a subwoofer and speakers mounted in the front seat backs.

Twelve and 14.5-inch infotainment system touchscreen displays are available, depending on the model, with top trims adding a filtered 10.25-inch screen for the front passenger that's not visible from the driver's seat and can play videos while the truck is in motion.

In case the range isn't long enough for you, the Ram 1500 REV is built on an 800-volt architecture that can handle up to 350 kW charging, which will fill the battery with 110 miles of electricity in 10 minutes. For even longer trips, a Ram 1500 REV XR model with a range-extending gasoline motor will be added to the lineup down the road.

Pricing for the Ram 1500 REV will be released closer to when it hits showrooms in late 2024.