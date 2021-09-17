94-year-old man wills entire car collection to charity

A classic car fan has turned his lifelong hobby into a legacy.

George Allen of Halstead, U.K., died last year at 94 years old leaving behind a collection of seven vehicles, including four Ford Model T cars built between 1911 and 1921.

Allen's family told SWNS that he'd considered giving them to museums, but decided to have the auctioned after his death with the proceeds going toward the Cancer Research, British Heart Foundation, Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and RSPCA charities.

"He was keen on Cancer Research but also the British Heart Foundation as my brother died at 45 of a heart attack and heart problems are hereditary in the family," his niece said.

"He was always keen on the air ambulance as well as the [RSPCA] Danaher Animal Home. He was always going over there when he could drive bringing tins of cat and dog food.

Also included in the sale were a 1969 Austin Morris Mini-Minor MkII Countryman, a 1981 Austin Mini Clubman automatic and a 1991 Ford Sierra Estate.

The sale raised £58,000, which was £20,000 more than expected, according to Lewis Rabett of the Reeman Dansie auction house

"We are so pleased that Mr Allen's cars are going to be cherished by fellow enthusiasts," Rabett said.

"It was Mr. Allen's wish that the proceeds of his cars would be donated to local good causes and he would be thrilled to know that the money raised will go a long way in supporting things that he cared about."