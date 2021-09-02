Massive hoard of over 170 classic cars unearthed in London warehouse

They all ran when parked.

A collection of more than 170 dusty and bird-dropping covered classic cars stored for years in a London warehouse has been revealed and is up for sale.

The building is located in an industrial park not far from the Tottenham Hotspur football stadium and the sale being conducted by London Barn Finds.

Details on the history of the hoard haven't been released, but many of the cars are being advertised without service histories or all of their proper paperwork.

However, every one of the cars was allegedly driven into the warehouse under their own power.

The list includes a wide variety of mostly British and European makes, from MG to Land Rover to Mercedes-Benz.

Among them are a 1948 MG, a 1957 Mercedes 200 Ponton, a 1973 Porsche 911 and several Volkswagen Microbuses.

An open house was held this past weekend where closed bids were accepted and the agent said that any unsold cars will be offered on Ebay in the coming days.