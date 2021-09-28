Expand / Collapse search
Rivian
Published

5 funky features on the Rivian R1T electric pickup

Battery-powered platform allows for cool content

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2022 Rivian R1T is the first all-electric pickup and filled with tons of technology and clever features.

The first electric pickup has arrived.

The Rivian R1T is now in production, and you can read all about it from Fox News Car Reviews by clicking here, but here's a look at some of the battery-powered truck's most unusual features:

Frunk

(Rivian)

Like many electric cars, the R1T has a front trunk where an engine usually goes. It's 11 cubic feet big and covered by a power hood.

Gear Tunnel

(Rivian)

Rivian made use of the dead space between the cabin and the bed to create a cargo area that runs through the center of the vehicle and has doors on both ends that are strong enough to stand on to reach the roof.

Gear Shuttle

(Rivian)

The Gear Tunnel can be equipped with a sliding tray to make loading it easier.

Camp Kitchen

(Rivian)

Or, you can fill it with a $5,000 kitchen that has a 1,440 watt electric induction stovetop that runs off of the vehicle's battery.

Flat bottom

(Rivian)

Since there isn't a driveshaft, the bottom of the R1T is perfectly flat and covered in a giant bash plate that you may never need because the truck's air suspension system can lift it so high that there's over 14 inches of ground clearance underneath it.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos