5 funky features on the Rivian R1T electric pickup

The first electric pickup has arrived.

The Rivian R1T is now in production, and you can read all about it from Fox News Car Reviews by clicking here, but here's a look at some of the battery-powered truck's most unusual features:

Frunk

Like many electric cars, the R1T has a front trunk where an engine usually goes. It's 11 cubic feet big and covered by a power hood.

Gear Tunnel

Rivian made use of the dead space between the cabin and the bed to create a cargo area that runs through the center of the vehicle and has doors on both ends that are strong enough to stand on to reach the roof.

Gear Shuttle

The Gear Tunnel can be equipped with a sliding tray to make loading it easier.

Camp Kitchen

Or, you can fill it with a $5,000 kitchen that has a 1,440 watt electric induction stovetop that runs off of the vehicle's battery.

Flat bottom

Since there isn't a driveshaft, the bottom of the R1T is perfectly flat and covered in a giant bash plate that you may never need because the truck's air suspension system can lift it so high that there's over 14 inches of ground clearance underneath it.