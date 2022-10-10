Hack-resistant 2024 Ford Mustang will be tough to tune

The recently-revealed 2024 Ford Mustang will be available with a 500 hp 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, and it is going to take more than a little elbow grease to make it more powerful than that.

Ford Authority reports that the car's new computer architecture will make it harder for people to modify due to the security measures in place to prevent hacking.

"Much more difficult," Ford Mustang Chief Engineer Ed Krenz told the enthusiast news outlet.

Mustang owners commonly modify their vehicles to customize their performance.

The issue stems from the Mustang's adoption of Ford's FNV (Fully Networked Vehicle) architecture, which is being rolled out across its latest models.

The setup allows for over-the-air updates to be pushed to the vehicles via the internet to bring new functionality to virtually all of their systems.

However, this connectivity means it requires a robust security system to protect owner data.

Krenz explained that unauthorized changes would be recognized as a "break" that would lead to various components being shut down.

The good news is that Ford is working with aftermarket companies to develop approved parts and software tunes that will be able to work with it before sales begin next summer, but anyone going it on their own will likely run into trouble.