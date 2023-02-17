Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cadillac
Published

2024 Cadillac XT4 revealed with electric car tech

Little luxury SUV has a giant screen

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Review: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Video

Review: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Caddy's first EV

Cadillac's least expensive model is getting a makeover.

The XT4 SUV has been redesigned for 2024 with new styling and an interior updated with tech from the brand's first electric car.

The subcompact SUV gets slim new headlights and a reshaped hood over its 235 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Its front and rear fascias have also been refreshed.

WHAT IS A BLACKWING? CADILLAC'S NEW BADGE REVEALED

The Cadillac XT4 is the brand's lowest-priced model.

The Cadillac XT4 is the brand's lowest-priced model. (Cadillac)

The biggest change is inside where its traditional instruments and infotainment system screen have been replaced with the 33-inch LED display from the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV.

The XT4's 33-inch display is shared with the Cadillac Lyriq.

The XT4's 33-inch display is shared with the Cadillac Lyriq. (Cadillac)

The unit incorporates touchscreen elements and can also be operated with a rotary knob on the center console. A few new colors and trims have been added to the offerings and a 13-speaker AKG audio system is now available.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

New driver assist features include a high definition 360-degree camera with an event recorder and upgraded emergency braking, lane centering and cruise control systems with pedestrian and bicycle detection, but it does not get Cadillac's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system.

Deliveries of the XT4 are scheduled to begin in April.

Deliveries of the XT4 are scheduled to begin in April. (Cadillac)

Front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models are available, both with nine-speed automatic transmissions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing will be announced in March ahead of the first deliveries in April, but the model it replaces starts at $37,490.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.