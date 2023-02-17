2024 Cadillac XT4 revealed with electric car tech

Cadillac's least expensive model is getting a makeover.

The XT4 SUV has been redesigned for 2024 with new styling and an interior updated with tech from the brand's first electric car.

The subcompact SUV gets slim new headlights and a reshaped hood over its 235 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Its front and rear fascias have also been refreshed.

WHAT IS A BLACKWING? CADILLAC'S NEW BADGE REVEALED

The biggest change is inside where its traditional instruments and infotainment system screen have been replaced with the 33-inch LED display from the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV.

The unit incorporates touchscreen elements and can also be operated with a rotary knob on the center console. A few new colors and trims have been added to the offerings and a 13-speaker AKG audio system is now available.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

New driver assist features include a high definition 360-degree camera with an event recorder and upgraded emergency braking, lane centering and cruise control systems with pedestrian and bicycle detection, but it does not get Cadillac's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system.

Front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models are available, both with nine-speed automatic transmissions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing will be announced in March ahead of the first deliveries in April, but the model it replaces starts at $37,490.