2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is ready for rougher stuff

The latest Subaru Outback can go farther out back.

The 2022 Outback Wilderness model is the most off-road capable version of the SUV ever made.

The new trim features a raised right height that provides 9.5 inches of ground clearance, up from 8.7 inches, an updated suspension with new springs and shocks, increased wheel travel and a unique all-wheel-drive system with improved off-road performance.

A 260 hp 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four-cylinder engine is standard along with a CVT automatic transmission. The Wilderness has a tow rating of 3,500 pounds and fixed roof rack supports that can hold up to 700 pounds.

The bumpers, wheel fender flares and rocker panel cladding have been redesigned for better protection on rough roads and all-terrain tires on 17-inch wheels are standard, including a full-size spare in case you get into trouble in a remote location.

Steel underbody skidplates will be offered as optional accessories.

The interior is upholstered in water-resistant fabric and features copper-colored accents to set the Wilderness apart from the rest of the Outback lineup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing for the Outback Wilderness has not been announced, but will likely slot above the $38,545 Touring trim when it hits showrooms this spring to compete against a growing number of crossovers with off-road chops that includes the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk and Toyota Rav4 TRD Off Road.