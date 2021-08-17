2023 Nissan Z debuts with retromodern style and 400 hp twin-turbo V6

The Japanese sports car wars are getting turbocharged.

The 2023 Nissan Z unveiled Tuesday night is a heavily reworked evolution of the 370Z's platform that blends the past and the future and is set to go tire to tire with the Toyota GR Supra when it hits the street next spring.

The two-seat coupe features long hood, short deck styling inspired by the original Datsun 240Z and a redesigned interior with a digital instrument cluster and the Z's signature analog gauges on the dashboard.

Power comes from a 400 hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 borrowed from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport that also sends 350 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or 9-speed automatic, both equipped with launch control. A 15% improvement in acceleration compared to the 370Z could result in a sub-five-second 0-60 mph time.

Nissan said the chassis is more rigid but rides on a more compliant suspension which should improve ride quality, handling and refinement.

A Z Sport model with cloth seats and leather-upholstered Z Performance model with upgraded infotainment and sound systems along with wider tires and a rev-matching downshift feature for the manual transmission will be available.

A package of electronic driver aids including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control comes standard while a limited run of 240 Z Performance Proto Spec models will be offered with bronze wheels and a yellow-accented interior trim.

Exact pricing for the Z hasn't been announced, but a Nissan spokesperson said it would be around $40,000, which would undercut the 255 hp turbocharged four-cylinder GR Supra by several thousand dollars and the 382 hp turbocharged six-cylinder GR Supra by over ten grand.