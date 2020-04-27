Matt Kenseth returning to NASCAR to fill Kyle Larson's seat at Ganassi

The 2003 NASCAR Cup champion Matt Kenseth will return to racing this year in the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 car that was formerly driven by Kyle Larson.

Larson was suspended by NASCAR and let go from the team after being overheard using a racial slur during the livestream of an online racing game on Easter Sunday.

Kenseth, 48, last raced in the series at the 2018 season finale at Miami-Homestead Speedway and said the Ganassi job was an “unexpected opportunity.”

“I can’t say racing was even on my radar two weeks ago," Kenseth told The Associated Press. “After spending some time thinking about it and all the unique circumstances surrounding all of us right now, it just seemed the timing and the opportunity was perfect to come back.”

The 2000 rookie of the year has 39 career cup wins, including two Daytona 500s. This will be his first time driving for Ganassi, who is filing with NASCAR a waiver to bring him on midseason, when racing resumes.

“Throughout my time in NASCAR, I have always admired the way Matt Kenseth raced," Ganassi said. "He has proven to be a consistent winner, strong competitor, and respectful driver, and I’m glad we are able to add another NASCAR champion to the team for the remainder of this season.”

The NASCAR season is currently suspended, but teams have been deemed essential businesses in North Carolina and can return to work under social distancing guidelines to prepare for when it restarts, which won’t happen earlier than the weekend of May 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report