Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Woodland Edition debuts with off-road chops

The 2023 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid is ready to roll … into the woods.

The country's best-selling hybrid will soon be available in a Woodland Edition with several updates that give it light off-road capability.

It's the latest in a growing lineup of Woodland Edition models that kicked off with the Toyota Sienna minivan earlier this year.

The Rav4 Woodland Edition comes with 219 hp four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, all-wheel drive system and a suspension that's been specially tuned for rough dirt and paved roads, so it should be equally appealing to outdoorsy and urban types.

It's also equipped with standard all-terrain tires on unique 18-inch bronze wheels, roof rack crossrails and mud flaps.

All-weather floor and cargo mats, Wilderness Edition badging and black trim and black exhaust tips round out the package.

The overall effect falls somewhere between the similarly rugged Rav4 Adventure and TRD Off-Road, neither of which are offered with the hybrid option.

Pricing will be announced closer to when the Rav4 Hybrid Woodland Edition goes on sale this fall. The lowest-price Rav4 Hybrid currently starts at

$33,445.