2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4 is an upscale off-roader

Ford has a new off-road SUV for fancy folks.

The 2020 Expedition Limited will be offered with the FX4 off-road package that was introduced on the entry-level Expedition XLT two years ago. Available on the Expedition and longer Expedition Max, pricing starts at $71,865.

Aimed at tackling dirt and gravel roads rather than the Rubicon trail, the option adds all-terrain tires, off-road shocks, skid plates and a shield to protect the 3.5-liter V6’s turbocharger intercoolers from sand. There’s also a limited-slip rear differential for the all-wheel-drive system, a 360-degree camera system that can be used on tight trails, protective running boards and a shorter chin spoiler to improve the approach angle when driving over obstacles. Ford says over 20 percent of Expedition owners actually use them to go off the beaten path, so this isn't all just for show.

The upgrades put the Expedition in a better position to compete with the upcoming all-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Silverado, which will be offered in an off-road Z71 trim with an optional air suspension system that can be used to adjust the ride height for increased ground clearance.

The Expedition Limited FX4 is on sale now.

