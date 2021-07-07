Expand / Collapse search
The 2022 Ram 1500 G/Ts are grand touring trucks

Sporty features added to the popular pickup

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ram is introducing to G/T versions of its 1500 pickup that add a few sporty features to the full-size trucks.

2022 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T front 3/4

The Rebel G/T and Laramie G/T each come with 395 hp 5.7-liter Hemi V8 eTorque engines equipped with Mopar Ram Airflow cold-air intakes and cat-back exhaust systems, console and paddle shifters borrowed from the TRX super truck, GT-branded bucket seats, metal pedals, all-weather floormats and unique "sport performance" hoods.

2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T front 3/4

Ram isn't claiming any power improvement over the standard motors and both models are only available in a crew cab configuration.

2022 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T under hood

The infotainment systems have also been upgraded with Performance Pages functions that can record acceleration times and G-forces along with providing additional gauge readouts.

The off-road focused Rebel G/T comes with all-terrain Goodyear Wrangler tires while the Laramie G/T rides on Goodyear Eagle Touring rubber.

Pricing starts at $57,070 for the Rebel G/T and $57,175 for the Laramie G/T, which will be heading to dealers soon.

Ram's pickup line is coming off of a surprise showing at the top of the sales charts in the second quarter of 2021.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos