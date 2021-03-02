Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ram Trucks
Published

Built to Serve Ram 1500 pickup honors U.S. Coast Guard

Orange and white trucks inspired by the armed service

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRXVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful pickup ever made, but it's not all about speed. The high performance off-roader is a well-rounded monster truck, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

Sorry, Guardians and other Space Force fans, you're out of luck for now.

(Ram)

Ram has unveiled the last in its line of special edition Built to Serve 1500 pickups honoring the five main branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The latest release salutes the U.S. Coast Guard and is available with Spitfire orange or Bright White.

(Ram)

Just 500 and 750 of the trucks will be sold, each with American flag decals on the bedsides and Built to Serve logos on their unique seats, which also features velcro inserts on the shoulders to attach military patches to and MOLLE straps on the back.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: 2021 RAM 1500 TRX

The package is available on any Ram 1500 configuration for $2,750 and also includes blacked-out exterior trim, dark-tinted 20-inch wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares and the 4x4 Off-Road Group of skid plates, tow hooks, heavy-duty shocks, all-terrain tires, electronic-locking rear differential and hill-descent control.

(Ram)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ram had previously released Built to Serve editions inspired by the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos