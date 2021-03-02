Built to Serve Ram 1500 pickup honors U.S. Coast Guard

Sorry, Guardians and other Space Force fans, you're out of luck for now.

Ram has unveiled the last in its line of special edition Built to Serve 1500 pickups honoring the five main branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The latest release salutes the U.S. Coast Guard and is available with Spitfire orange or Bright White.

Just 500 and 750 of the trucks will be sold, each with American flag decals on the bedsides and Built to Serve logos on their unique seats, which also features velcro inserts on the shoulders to attach military patches to and MOLLE straps on the back.

The package is available on any Ram 1500 configuration for $2,750 and also includes blacked-out exterior trim, dark-tinted 20-inch wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares and the 4x4 Off-Road Group of skid plates, tow hooks, heavy-duty shocks, all-terrain tires, electronic-locking rear differential and hill-descent control.

Ram had previously released Built to Serve editions inspired by the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.