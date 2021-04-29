Tipping point? Ford F-150's built-in scales measure live payload weight

The Ford F-150 has the highest payload capacity in its class at 3,325 pounds, but you can still overdo it if you're not careful.

To keep you from doing that, Ford is adding a built-in Onboard Scales system to the F-150's options list.

The feature is calibrated for each specific truck configuration and offers a live approximate weight on the infotainment system display and via an app.

To make things even easier as the truck is being loaded, four LEDs within the tail light cluster illuminate sequentially as the maximum capacity is approached and the top one blinks if it has been exceeded.

A new Smart Hitch receiver is also being offered that can measure the tongue weight of a trailer and suggest adjustments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with the scales, the F-150 is also getting an adaptive damper option, which uses computer-controlled shocks to improve the ride quality that can account for cargo and trailers and also has a pothole avoidance feature that can prevent a wheel from dropping all the way into some holes.

FORD TECH ALLOWS CARS TO "JUMP" OVER POTHOLES

Pricing for the new features has not been announced, but they are scheduled to become available this summer.