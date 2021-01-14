Expand / Collapse search
Published

2021 Ford Bronco: Here are 300 things you can do to it

An extensive list of accessories revealed

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford is bringing back the Bronco as a lineup of SUVs aimed at off-road and outdoors enthusiasts.

The new Ford Bronco is a building block.

Ford expects customers will customize their vehicles with all sorts of parts and accessories the way Jeep Wrangler owners do.

Ford has showcased many of the 

(Ford)

When it launched the SUV last year, the automaker said that it would be available with more than 200 factory-approved accessories by the time it hits dealers. Looks like it sandbagged that figure a little bit.

The Bronco6G fan forum has published a leaked list of accessories that's been sent to dealers ahead of the order books opening up later this month that has more than 300 items.

There's everything from tube doors and rooftop tents to rock rails and an axle with a 5.38 ratio for extreme off-road builds, with Ford Performance, Thule, Yakima and Bestop represented among the brands.

The Ford Bronco order books open on Jan. 20, which is when reservation holders can start finalizing their trucks, and there are a lot of them. Ford has said it has over 165,000 names on the list, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the summer.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos