Cadillac teases semi-autonomous 2021 Escalade with 38-inch OLED screen

People often use full-size SUVs to bring big-screen TVs home from the electronics store, but Cadillac is taking things to the next level. The GM brand has announced that the all-new 2021 Escalade will be equipped with a 38-inch curved OLED screen installed on the dashboard.

A teaser video depicts the screen wrapping behind the steering wheel from the door across the center console, but what it doesn’t show is that there’s a second screen in front of it that apparently serves as an instrument cluster.

The layout was revealed in undercover photos of a pre-production Escalade that were posted to Instagram by @allcarnews and echoes one previewed on the 2016 Cadillac Escala concept sedan.

The new video also features a steering wheel with a green LED strip embedded in the top, which is a telltale sign that the Escalade will offer Cadillac’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving aid. Super Cruise currently allows for hands- and foot-free riding on certain highways in the CT6 sedan and is expected to be updated with additional functionality next year.

But as impressive -- or distracting -- as the Escalade's screen seems, it's got nothing on a vehicle in the works at Chinese automaker Byton that has a screen stretching from door to door and a tablet in the steering wheel hub.

Full details for the Escalade are still under wraps, but is on the same platform as the recently revealed 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, so expect it to have an independent rear suspension and available air suspension system along with plenty of upscale touches when it debuts in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

