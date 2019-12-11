Leaked photos of 2021 Cadillac Escalade hit the Internet

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban were just revealed on Tuesday night, but leaked photos of the all-new Cadillac Escalade they will spawn in a few weeks have already hit the Internet.

The grainy images posted to the @allcarnews Instagram on Wednesday appear to show a pre-production Escalade inside of a GM facility and reveal much of its exterior and interior design.

The front end features an entirely new style that trades the current Escalade’s horizontal headlights and chrome-bar grille for slim horizontal lights and a black grille that give it a look similar to the smaller XT6 crossover.

Inside, the dashboard has a dramatic dual-screen design with a large one wrapping behind a smaller digital instrument cluster that was previewed on the Cadillac Escala concept car of 2017.

Technical details on the updated Escalade are still under wraps, but if the Tahoe and Suburban are anything to go by – and they are – expect it to have an independent rear suspension, available air springs, a 6.2-liter V8 and GM’s new digital vehicle platform, which allows for over the air updates to all electronic systems.

Although the Chevys don’t offer any electric powertrains, a recent report from Cadillac Insider said that a battery-powered Escalade is in the works with a range of over 400 miles per charge.

Cadillac hasn’t yet said when the new Escalade will be revealed, but it will likely happen early next year.

