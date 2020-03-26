2020 Indy 500 postponed from May to August due to coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed from May 24 to Aug. 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NTT Indycar Series announced the move Thursday and is also shifting the GMR Grand Prix, which runs on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, from May 9 to July 4, the day before NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 will be held on the oval track.

“The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske said in a press release.

“However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing.”

Qualifying for the Indy 500 will take place the weekend of Aug. 15.

The start of the IndyCar season has been postponed and is currently scheduled to begin on May 30 in Detroit. Several other races have had their dates moved or been cancelled altogether, and the schedule currently stands at 13 races, down from a planned 17.