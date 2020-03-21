IndyCar, Formula One launching virtual racing series during coronavirus shutdowns

IndyCar and Formula One are following NASCAR into the virtual world, as real-world motorsports go on hiatus to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

IndyCar will be launching the IndyCar iRacing Challenge on March 28, and will hold a race every Saturday until the series returns to the track. The events will feature IndyCar drivers and a virtual autograph session before the races, which will be contested on tracks chosen by a fan vote.

The races will be streamed live on IndyCar.com and its social media platforms, along with iRacing’s Twitch page.

Formula One will be using the F1 2019 PC video game platform for its Virtual Grand Prix series, and hold races on the same dates and tracks as the 2020 F1 season, which has been postponed at least through the Monaco Grand Prix. F1 drivers and celebrities will make up the field, and the races will be hosted on F1.com and its other online outlets.

NASCAR was the first of the three series to announce an online event with the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational that’s set to kick off March 22 with a live broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

