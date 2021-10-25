The 2-door Chevrolet K5 Blazer returns as modern truck

When Chevrolet brought back the Blazer in 2019, not everyone was thrilled that the classic 4x4 model name had returned on a midsize crossover utility vehicle.

But now there’s a way to buy a new K5-style Blazer. Well, almost new.

Flat Out Autos of Jonesboro, Ark., has been converting 2015-2020 Chevrolet Tahoe trucks into K5 lookalikes with custom bodywork styled after the original’s for the past couple of years.

The two-tone builds cost around $70,000 on top of a donor truck, but purists will notice one big difference from the classic: they have four-doors.

That issue has now been remedied as the shop has now created a two-door model that required a bit more work than just swapping body panels.

According to the company's owner, Rob Hester, the prototype it built using a 2018 Z71 Tahoe that had its wheelbase reduced by about eight inches, rear doors removed and extended rear quarter windows added from an old Blazer to keep the proportions correct.

The interior remains largely the same as the Tahoe's, except for one significant update: There are only two window switches on the driver’s door.

The two-door K5 Tahoe is set to make its public debut at the SEMA show in Las Vegas on Nov. 2.

Pricing for the 2-door hasn't bee finalized, but the only two options for an American two-door off-road SUV currently available new are the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, while the Land Rover Defender is also available in that configuration.