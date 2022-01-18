Rare 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 worth a fortune found in abandoned home

You never know what you'll find in a fixer-upper, including another fixer-upper.

Classic car hunter Matt Taylor told Fox News Autos the story of a rare American muscle car that his friend led him to in an abandoned home late last year.

Zach Taylor -- no relation -- saw an ad on Facebook for a 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby steering wheel and followed it up to discover a family had inherited the run-down house and belongings of a deceased relative who had a stash of cars and parts in the garage.

Among them were a 1991 Ford Mustang convertible and an appealing 1965 Ford Mustang K-Code coupe, but the real treasure was hidden under a cover where it had been sitting for around three decades: a complete 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, one of just 562 that were made that year.

The paint had some rust, thanks to the raccoons that had been living in the tarp and using it as a bathroom, and the trunk showed a fair amount of corrosion, but the interior and mechanical parts were in pretty good shape for a car that had been left untouched for so long.

Matt cut a deal with the family to buy the entire lot and brought the car back to his shop. He refurbished the 289 cubic-inch V8 and got it running pretty easily; he replaced the suspension, fuel tank, exhaust and a few other components with correct parts.

The interior just needed to be cleaned and, for now, he's left the old paint and patina intact to help it tell its story when he brings it to car shows.

Despite its rarity, don't expect to see it on an auction site anytime soon. Matt said he plans to keep it, though it could be worth a pretty penny if he ever changes his mind.

According to the Hagerty Price Guide, a 1965 GT350 in decent shape is worth $300,000, while a show car-quality example could command $600,000 or more.