©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Rare 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 worth a fortune found in abandoned home

Historic sports car could be worth more than $300,000

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
You never know what you'll find in a fixer-upper, including another fixer-upper.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 was found in an abandoned home in Georgia.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 was found in an abandoned home in Georgia. (Matt Taylor)

Classic car hunter Matt Taylor told Fox News Autos the story of a rare American muscle car that his friend led him to in an abandoned home late last year.

Zach Taylor -- no relation -- saw an ad on Facebook for a 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby steering wheel and followed it up to discover a family had inherited the run-down house and belongings of a deceased relative who had a stash of cars and parts in the garage.

The GT350 was rusty, but all-original.

The GT350 was rusty, but all-original. (Matt Taylor)

Among them were a 1991 Ford Mustang convertible and an appealing 1965 Ford Mustang K-Code coupe, but the real treasure was hidden under a cover where it had been sitting for around three decades: a complete 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, one of just 562 that were made that year.

The paint had some rust, thanks to the raccoons that had been living in the tarp and using it as a bathroom, and the trunk showed a fair amount of corrosion, but the interior and mechanical parts were in pretty good shape for a car that had been left untouched for so long.

The interior was largely intact and just needed to be cleaned.

The interior was largely intact and just needed to be cleaned. (Matt Taylor)

Matt cut a deal with the family to buy the entire lot and brought the car back to his shop. He refurbished the 289 cubic-inch V8 and got it running pretty easily; he replaced the suspension, fuel tank, exhaust and a few other components with correct parts.

Matt Taylor was able to refurbish the 289 V8 and get it running again.

Matt Taylor was able to refurbish the 289 V8 and get it running again. (Matt Taylor)

The interior just needed to be cleaned and, for now, he's left the old paint and patina intact to help it tell its story when he brings it to car shows.

Matt Taylor brought the GT350 back to driving condition, but has left its corroded appearance.

Matt Taylor brought the GT350 back to driving condition, but has left its corroded appearance. (Matt Taylor)

Despite its rarity, don't expect to see it on an auction site anytime soon. Matt said he plans to keep it, though it could be worth a pretty penny if he ever changes his mind.

According to the Hagerty Price Guide, a 1965 GT350 in decent shape is worth $300,000, while a show car-quality example could command $600,000 or more.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos