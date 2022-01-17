Historic 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R sold for record $4 million

And you thought new car prices were rising.

A one-of-a kind 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R was sold at the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee, Florida, event for $4,070,000.

It was the highest price ever paid for a Mustang and $220,000 more than what the same car auctioned for in 2020.

The car, serial number 5R002, was built as a prototype for the GT350R competition model, of which 34 were later built. It was tested by Ken Miles of "Ford v Ferrari" fame, who also raced it along with famed drivers Bob Bondurant, Peter Brock, Jerry Titus and Chuck Cantwell.

The GT350R was designed with a modified version of the Mustang's 289 cubic-inch V8 that puts out over 350 hp, an oversized 34-gallon racing fuel tank, and various suspension and drivetrain updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The now fully restored car went on to win 10 races in the SCCA Production-B class before being sold in 1966 to a Ford engineer for $4,000, who later installed an experimental Ford GT40 racing V8 that was included in the sale.

The Shelby has now been twice sold for more than the second-most valuable Mustang, which is the 1968 GT 390 from the Steve McQueen film "Bullitt" that was sold at the 2020 edition of Mecum's Kissimmee event for $3.74 million.