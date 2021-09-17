1956 Chevy 150 U.S. Army staff car being auctioned to benefit Honor Flight charity

A cold warrior car is coming to the rescue once again.

The 1956 Chevrolet 150 was originally used as a staff car at the Sioux Army Depot in Sidney, Neb., until 1964 when it was sent to a government auction and purchased by a local farmer.

He only drove it for a year before passing away, however, and then it was put into storage in a barn for 25 years where it became a chicken coop until being discovered and purchased by a Chevrolet enthusiast who started fixing it up, but sold it before finishing the job.

After passing through a couple of owners, in 2918 its inline-6-cylinder engine was brought back to running condition and the rest of it partially restored, with chicken scratches left on some interior molding for good measure.

The car was then sold at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas this past June for $70,000 to raise money for the the Honor Flight organization, which provides free trips for veterans to visit the military memorials in Washington, D.C.

A Barrett-Jackson spokesman told Fox News Autos that one of the auction's anonymous VIP customers was the buyer and decided to flip it for he same cause at the Houston auction taking place on Sept. 18.

The military machine is schedule to cross the block at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time with all of the proceeds earmarked or Honor Flight.